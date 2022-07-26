Skip to main content

Former Browns Cornerback Announces Retirement

A former Cleveland Browns draft pick has announced his retirement from the NFL.

A former Cleveland Browns’ draft pick has announced his retirement from the National Football League. Cornerback Buster Skrine, who was drafted by the Browns in 2011, is retiring from football at the age of 33. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday that Skrine decided to hang it up.

“So, respect that decision. Really respect Buster as a person, as a player,” Vrabel said. “But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and his family and we’ll respect that and support him.”

Skrine was with the Browns until 2015, then spent four seasons with the New York Jets. In the four years spent in Cleveland, the cornerback totaled six interceptions. Throughout his career, Skrine has picked off the quarterback 10 times.

Following the stint with the Jets, Skrine was with the Chicago Bears for two years. After that Skrine spent 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

Skrine was a fifth-round draft pick out of Chattanooga. The cornerback had his best years with the Browns but did not receive a second contract from the team. A solid career for a late-round draft pick to go 12 seasons.

