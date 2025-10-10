Former Browns defensive lineman shares bold take on the tush push
Much has been made about the Philadelphia Eagles ' now-famous short-yardage sure-fire play, the tush push. At first, many people were impressed by the camaraderie and the strength it took to make that play so efficient each and every time the Eagles needed a yard or two.
The play became so dominant, and the Eagles continued to use it frequently. Eventually, though, people became sick of the play, seeing it over and over again, and the continued success of the play watered down many fans and front office members. The frustrations rose all the way into the owner’s meetings in May, where the Green Bay Packers proposed banning the play out right.
Evidently, the ban did not go through, and the play was still deemed legal for any team to use it. The proposal needed 24 votes to go through, and the play skated by as 22 votes were to ban the play, but ten teams voted to keep the play.
One of the teams that voted to keep the play was the Cleveland Browns, and a former Browns defensive lineman, Phil Taylor, gave his take on the play earlier today on the Honor The Land show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
“You just gotta man up, you can't start banning things that are new and can't be stopped at the moment, they ran it four plays in a row, whoopee doo. You gotta stop it, and the people that complain about it, they're the people that want it out of the game because nobody can seem to stop it,” Taylor exclaimed.
The Eagles first ran the tush push back in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season. Since then, it has turned into one of the most efficient plays in NFL history.
Since 2022, the Eagles have run a version of the quarterback sneak much more than any other team, specifically 124 times. In those 124 plays, Philadelphia has rushed for a first down or a touchdown on 84.7% of those plays (data last updated Sep. 20th).
On how to stop the ultra methodical play, Taylor said this: “You gotta scheme it up, seeing what guys you can put out there, shoot, have somebody jump over, do things that make the refs think you can’t do that.”
During last night's game between the Eagles and Giants, the tush push was on full display as the Eagles ran it four times in a row. The feeling around the league has swung from being impressed to being intimidated by the play, and it seems like the play is getting closer to being banned every day.