Browns will still be without this defensive tackle for their road trip to Pittsburgh
As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in hopes of improving upon a 1-3 regular season record, there seems to be good news on the injury front, where almost all players on the active roster are available for Sunday’s game.
Almost.
Defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. is the lone exception, having been ruled out for the Week 6 road game at Pittsburgh. The second-year defensive lineman has not played at all during the present season, still working to get back to speed after a knee injury cut short his 2024 campaign.
Hall had been limited all week in practice, and he didn’t travel for last week’s showdown in London against the Vikings, a 21-17 loss. In total, he has appeared in just eight games in three starts as a pro, after being taken in the second round (54th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He’s recorded one sack, 14 combined tackles and three tackles for a loss so far in his brief career.
Hall returned to practice for Cleveland at the beginning of September, on a limited basis. He suffered a serious knee injury in the final game of the 2024 season against the Ravens, leading to an offseason surgery and missing training camp.
Before that, he missed the first five games of his rookie year due to suspension stemming from a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and another four later in the year due to a previous knee injury.
One player who is expected to make his season debut for Cleveland is newly arrived cornerback Tyson Cambpell, subject of a midweek trade with the Jaguars for cornerback Greg Newsome II and involving a pair of late round draft picks.
The AFC North tilt will also serve as rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s second career start, after taking over the reins from Joe Flacco, now with the Bengals after being sent away via trade. Fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders will be the backup at the quarterback position for the first time in his career, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced this Friday during a press conference.
Offensive tackle Cam Robinson is expected to participate in more than the six plays where he saw action last week against Minnesota, his first game for Cleveland after being acquired via trade the before. Robinson could still be in play to start at left tackle for the Browns in Week 6.
Other notable players who were limited during this week’s practices but were not given injury designation on Friday include defensive tackle Shelby Harris and safety Damontae Kazee.