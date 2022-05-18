Skip to main content

Former Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens Heading to College Ranks

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens is heading to South Carolina.

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens now has a new job. Kitchens is heading to the college ranks, South Carolina to be exact. Kitchens will work as an off-the-field senior analyst, per ESPN.

Kitchens has spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants, including working as the interim offensive coordinator last season. Before that, Kitchens got just one year as the Browns' head coach, then he was fired as he was just not the man for the job.

Before the head coaching gig, Kitchens spent 2018 as the offensive coordinator and 2017 as the running backs coach while with the Browns.

When looking at his college background, Kitchens played at Alabama but coached in some form at multiple universities. Kitchens was at Glenville State, LSU, North Texas, and Mississippi State in some form.

The Browns job didn’t work out for Kitchens, and neither did the Giants gig. Going back to the college ranks will give Kitchens a chance to work his way back up, to eventually be a coordinator or head coach again one day. Kitchens is 47 years old and has plenty of coaching experience, which should benefit South Carolina.

