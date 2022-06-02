Former Browns Pro Bowl Center Calling it a Career

Alex Mack, a former first round pick by the Browns, is calling it a career in the NFL.

Alex Mack was drafted in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and played 13 years in the league. Mack spent a total of seven seasons with the Browns and is it calling it a career at 36 years old.

Mack was selected with the No. 21 overall pick by the Browns after playing college football in California. Mack, much like Joe Thomas just didn’t miss much time. Mack didn’t miss a game until his sixth season, and only missed games in two seasons.

The center spent five years with the Atlanta Falcons following his time with Cleveland, then a year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mack is retiring before the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Network. The former Browns center was a six-time Pro Bowl player, three of those times came with the Browns. Mack picked up a Pro Bowl nod in four straight seasons from 2015-18. Even as a 36-year-old with the 49ers last season, Mack was once again among the league’s best in the middle of the offensive line.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had hoped that Mack would give it one more go, but knew retirement was likely.

"Keeping our fingers crossed on Mack, but we’ve got to plan and know we can't count on it,” Shanahan said.

