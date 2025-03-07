Former Cleveland Brown Shreds Franchise Over Myles Garrett Situation
Myles Garrett and the Browns are in a standoff.
The All-Pro edge rusher has requested a trade, but Cleveland and general manager Andrew Berry are adamant that they do not want to trade Garrett. As more information comes out, it appears the relationship has significantly soured. Garrett allegedly tried to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, but Haslam did not want to speak with him.
Now, Garrett is prepared to miss regular season games if he is not traded, while the Browns refuse to deal their franchise superstar.
The more public the situation has become, the worse things look for the Cleveland Browns organization. ESPN football analyst and former Brown Louis Riddick recently weighed in on social media, and it does not paint a pretty picture for Cleveland.
"As someone who played for the #Browns, loved living in Cleveland, and learned everything I know about the game from Bill [Belichick] and Nick [Saban] during my time there… I hope Myles Garrett digs in and finds a way to get out of there," Riddick posted on Friday. "It’s sad to see what has been happening with that place."
Riddick was a safety for Cleveland from 1993 to 1995 and played in 47 games for the Browns. During those three years, Riddick logged 18 tackles and a safety. He also played two NFL seasons for the Falcons and one for the Raiders.
While Riddick was in Cleveland, Art Modell owned the franchise and he was coached by Belichick. Saban was his defensive coordinator in 1993 and 1994.