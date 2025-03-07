Myles Garrett Ready to Cause Ugly Scene to Leave Browns
Myles Garrett seems prepared to cause a scene in order to fulfill his public request to be traded away from the Cleveland Browns.
According to a new report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Garrett is prepared to miss games in the 2025 season if he's not traded. Pelissero added that Garrett recently asked to speak with Browns' team owner Jimmy Haslam about the situation, but Haslam didn't meet with the disgruntled star.
For added context, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added that Haslam simply told Garrett to speak to team general manager Andrew Berry about the situation.
If the Browns hope to convince Garrett to stay, ownership freezing him out isn't exactly the best way to do that. Still, it does speak to the organization's general agreement that they have no intentions of moving the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the year.
That's a stance Berry has reiterated on multiple occasions this offseason, including most recently at the NFL Combine last week.
"We've had plenty of dialogue," Berry said. "But ultimately, my responsibility is to make the decisions that are best for the Browns and having Myles a part in the organization is a huge piece of that."
Berry's stance was echoed by head coach Kevin Stefanski in Indianapolis, too. Combine week also came with reports that the Browns were ready to make Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, but Garrett's camp reportedly has "no interest" in signing a new contract with the franchise.
As things stand, both sides are stubbornly dug in on their respective stances. Garrett wants out, and the Browns don't want to trade him.
At one point, Garrett said he was ready to do anything to force his way out of Cleveland. Sitting out games next season would certainly escalate this to an ugly situation.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Could Weaken Division Rival With 'Perfect' Move
MORE: Adam Schefter Reveals 'Perfect' QB Option For Browns
MORE: Analyst Brutally Rips Cleveland Browns for Nick Chubb Situation
MORE: Browns Star Issues Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future
MORE: Browns Make Critical Adjustment To Deshaun Watson's Contract