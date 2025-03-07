Browns Digest

Myles Garrett Ready to Cause Ugly Scene to Leave Browns

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett took his public trade request to the next level

Spencer German

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Myles Garrett seems prepared to cause a scene in order to fulfill his public request to be traded away from the Cleveland Browns.

According to a new report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Garrett is prepared to miss games in the 2025 season if he's not traded. Pelissero added that Garrett recently asked to speak with Browns' team owner Jimmy Haslam about the situation, but Haslam didn't meet with the disgruntled star.

For added context, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com added that Haslam simply told Garrett to speak to team general manager Andrew Berry about the situation.

If the Browns hope to convince Garrett to stay, ownership freezing him out isn't exactly the best way to do that. Still, it does speak to the organization's general agreement that they have no intentions of moving the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the year.

That's a stance Berry has reiterated on multiple occasions this offseason, including most recently at the NFL Combine last week.

"We've had plenty of dialogue," Berry said. "But ultimately, my responsibility is to make the decisions that are best for the Browns and having Myles a part in the organization is a huge piece of that."

Berry's stance was echoed by head coach Kevin Stefanski in Indianapolis, too. Combine week also came with reports that the Browns were ready to make Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL, but Garrett's camp reportedly has "no interest" in signing a new contract with the franchise.

As things stand, both sides are stubbornly dug in on their respective stances. Garrett wants out, and the Browns don't want to trade him.

At one point, Garrett said he was ready to do anything to force his way out of Cleveland. Sitting out games next season would certainly escalate this to an ugly situation.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Browns Could Weaken Division Rival With 'Perfect' Move

MORE: Adam Schefter Reveals 'Perfect' QB Option For Browns

MORE: Analyst Brutally Rips Cleveland Browns for Nick Chubb Situation

MORE: Browns Star Issues Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future

MORE: Browns Make Critical Adjustment To Deshaun Watson's Contract

Published |Modified
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News