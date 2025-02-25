Browns GM Andrew Berry Maintains Stance on Myles Garrett Trade
When Browns general manager Andrew Berry stepped to the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine, it was as if he already knew what reporters would ask him.
Berry opened his media availability session on Tuesday by clarifying that he still wanted All-Pro defender Myles Garrett in Cleveland, despite Garrett's trade request earlier this month.
"Myles is a huge part of our organization," Berry said. "I understand the trade request and everything, but our stance really has not changed. We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles as part of the organization is best for the Browns."
Berry then proceeded to open the availability up for questions, and when asked how many teams had inquired about Garrett, Berry said that the answer was irrelevant because the Browns did not want to trade him.
"We respect and appreciate Myles," Berry said. "We're not interested in moving him."
Berry added that a potential extension for Garrett could come at any time, with no impending deadline.
Garrett is coming off of a season in which he had 14 sacks and was named a Pro-Bowler and All-Pro. It's easy to see why the Browns are skeptical to part with their franchise star, even if trading him could net a haul of draft picks.
