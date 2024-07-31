Former Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield Receives Massive Honor
When the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, it was expected that they were getting one of the next big superstars. However, things didn't end up working out that way.
It has taken Mayfield some time to get things going in the NFL, but he seems to have finally landed in a perfect situation for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Mayfield was one of the best college football quarterbacks that the nation has seen in recent history. In fact, he is now being acknowledged for that fact.
ESPN recently revealed their top 25 college football players of the 21st century. Mayfield was on that list.
Not only was Mayfield ranked on the list, he received the No. 2 overall ranking.
"In three seasons at Oklahoma, after a brief cameo as a true freshman walk-on starter at Texas Tech, Mayfield put together just about the best combination of high-volume passing and high-level success you'll ever see. He averaged nearly 4,100 passing yards per season, he led three straight Big 12 title runs, he went 3-0 against Oklahoma State and 2-1 against Texas, and he led road wins at Tennessee and Ohio State. Mayfield was so good that he ended up as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft despite standing only 6 feet. The only thing lacking from his resume: a national title. But it wasn't for lack of effort. It took the greatest game of the CFP era to keep him from having a shot at it."
Simply looking at the resume that Mayfield puts together makes the ranking make sense.
Here are the key accomplishments that ESPN released about Mayfield's college career.
"2017 Heisman Trophy, 2017 Maxwell Award, 2017 Walter Camp Award, 2017 Davey O'Brien Award, 2015 and 2016 Burlsworth Trophy, 2017 unanimous All-American, 2015 first-team All-American, 2015 and 2017 Big 12 offensive player of the year, 2015, 2016 and 2017 first-team All-Big 12; 14,607 passing yards and 131 touchdowns, 1,083 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns."
In the NFL, things have been a bit different. He has shown flashes of the superstar potential that he possessed coming out of college, but those flashes haven't been consistent by any stretch.
Throughout his seven seasons in the NFL, Mayfield has completed 61.9 percent of his pass attempts for 20,332 yards, 130 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions. He has also picked up 823 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
Even though things didn't work out for Mayfield with the Browns, it's good to see him flourising and being recognized for his past accomplishments. Hopefully, his success will continue in 2024.