Former Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Reportedly Lands New Gig
Ex-Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson will be manning a football sideline once again in 2024.
According to 247 Sports, Jackson has accepted a role to join the coaching staff at Georgia State next season. The news comes after Jackson was fired as the head coach at Grambling State late last year.
Aside from a brief third stint with the Bengals just weeks after being ousted by the Browns during the 2018 season, Jackson's coaching resume has been riddled with FCS opportunities ever since. In 2021 Jackson received his first opportunity to return to the sidelines as an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee State Tigers, under Ohio State legend Eddie George.
At the conclusion of that season he was hired at Grambling State, where he spent the last two seasons. After being fired from his post in November, Jackson reportedly interviewed for a job with another HBCU, Morehouse College. He lost out on the gig to former Atlanta Falcons wideout Terence Mathis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Browns' Nick Chubb Teases Documentary Following Return From Knee Injury
It's unclear at this time what role Jackson will have at Georgia State.
Jackson rose to prominence in the NFL as an offensive mind in the early 2000s. He earned his big break as a head coach in 2011, taking over for Tom Cable as the Raiders head coach following the 2010 season. It was a short-lived opportunity as Jackson was fired in January of 2013.
That offseason Jackson returned to Cincinnati for a second time, eventually working his way up to being the offensive coordinator on Marvin Lewis' staff between 2014-15. He began his three-year stint with the Browns in 2016.
Cleveland reached some all-time lows under Jackson, including posting a 1-31 record over his first two seasons. That span included just the second 0-16 season in NFL history. Jackson returned for a third year in 2018 and posted a 2-5-1 record before being fired midway through the season.