Former Browns QB Fires Back at Chiefs, NFL Referee Theories
The Cleveland Browns are about as far away from being at the level the Kansas City Chiefs have been playing at. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs just punched their ticket into the Super Bowl, while the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick.
In recent years, Kansas City has become the NFL's most hated team. Most football fans have grown tired of the Chiefs dominating and winning year in and year out.
All of that frustration has led to theories beginning to run rampant about the NFL helping Kansas City win. There have been a lot of questionable calls to help cause these rumors to start swirling, but it's certainly not healthy for the league.
With the story becoming one of the biggest in the NFL, a former Browns quarterback has come out and fired back aggressively against the notion that referees are helping the Chiefs win.
Robert Griffin III did not hold back from making a strong statement with his thoughts on the matter.
Not only did he completely disagree with the idea, he fought back against those who are claiming that it's happening.
He unleashed a very long and detailed post on X detailing his reasoning for not believing the allegations.
It's understandable that most NFL fans are growing frustrated with the dynasty Kansas City has built. The same was the case when the New England Patriots were running the league some years back.
Unfortunately, there are missed calls in games. There is no question that the Chiefs have benefitted from a lot of those missed calls. However, at this point in time, there is zero proof for the claims that are being made.
Kansas City also plays extremely good football. Griffin's post outlines some of the reasoning for why they're winning at such a high level, especially in big-time games.
Until someone is able to knock the Chiefs off and start the beginning of the end of the Kansas City dynasty, there is no use in complaining about the referees. It's a part of football and the hope is that it gets better, but the occasional missed calls are not the main reason for how dominant Mahomes and company have been.