Former Browns Star Exposes Critical Problem With Team
The Cleveland Browns are just 2-7 heading into their bye week, so their season is effectively over.
But what exactly went wrong for the Browns this year? How can a team that won 11 games last season while sifting through five different starting quarterbacks plummet so far?
Former Cleveland star Josh Cribbs has revealed what he feels is a central issue to the Browns' problems: communication.
"That's the theme of this team," Cribbs said on The Return With Josh & Maris Cribbs. "Miscommunication. There's lack of communication, lack of cohesiveness."
There is no question that Cleveland has appeared to have communication issues throughout the season, and that is certainly enough to derail any squad.
Of course, the concerns go deeper than that for the Browns.
Player personnel is definitely a drawback, as Deshaun Watson was a massive disappointment under center. Not only that, but injuries played a factor, particularly along the offensive line.
You really can't pin all of Cleveland's problems down to one particular factor. A litany of variables have played a role in wrecking the Browns' 2024 campaign.
The question is whether or not Cleveland will be able to fix those issues during the offseason.
Fortunately, the Browns will likely have a high draft pick, so they may be able to land a generational talent in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.
Plus, Cleveland is slated to have considerable cap space, so it can only make some moves in free agency.
One thing is for sure: Browns fans are certainly frustrated with the way things have gone this year.