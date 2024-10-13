Former Browns Offensive Lineman Rips Organization For QB Decision
The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has reached critical mass, and even former Browns players have opinions on the matter.
After yet another Browns loss on Sunday – 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles – that saw Cleveland drop to 1-5 on the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski was adamant that they'll be sticking with Deshaun Watson under center. The declaration came after the offense has failed to reach 20 points for a sixth time this season, and pushed it's streak of touchdown-less possessions to 29 straight.
That decision doesn't sit well with ex-Browns offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, so much so that the retired lineman took to X to share his frustrations on behalf of the locker room he once was a part of.
"It’s incredibly sh**** to do this to the rest of the team," Schwartz' message began. He went on to cite his former teammate Joel Bitonio and star defensive end Myles Garrett as two guys he feels bad for, as they put their bodies on the line for a quarterback who doesn't seem to have it anymore.
As a former player, Schwartz certainly provides a unique perspective to the situation. His relationship with Bitonio in particular adds some nuance to the conversation as well. A Super Bowl LIV champion, Schwartz spent four seasons with the Browns from 2012-2015. He spent the final five years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning that aforementioned Super Bowl as part of the 2019 team.
Regardless of his connection to the organization, it's reasonable to see how a situation like the Browns are in could eventually become a point of contention inside a locker room.
For now, Browns players continue to express support for Watson publicly, even despite the devastating start to the season. If the losses continue to pile up though, there's always the possibility that Watson's own teammates could start to feel differently about the situation, perhaps just privately.
In the meantime, there are plenty of fans who share Schwartz' sentiments that the franchise is doing a disservice to the rest of the team by continuing to start Watson.