Former Browns QB Puts Together Monster Performance
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to have finally found himself a home. In Week 1 action with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mayfield put together a monster performance to lead his team to victory.
In a dominant 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders, Mayfield had one of the best games of his career.
When everything was said and done, he completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts for 289 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also picked up 21 yards on the ground.
Even though he's no longer with the Browns, it's great to see him figuring things out and finding himself again.
During the NFL offseason, Mayfield was rewarded for his quality 2023 campaign with a lucrative three-year, $100 million contract. Clearly, the Buccaneers wanted to keep him just as bad as Mayfield was hoping to stay.
At 29 years old, Mayfield is looking like a franchise quarterback for Tampa Bay. He seems to be figuring out his full potential, which he showed at times in Cleveland.
For Tampa Bay, starting the season with this kind of a dominant win is huge. They are in an NFC South division that seems to be wide open, but the Buccaneers could place a claim on it with a strong start to the year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Mayfield can put a full season together playing at this level. A big Week 1 game is great, but he'll need to keep it up and lead Tampa Bay to playoff success. If he can do that, he'll prove that he should be listed among the NFL's stars.
The Browns' fan base mostly still likes Mayfield. His tenure didn't go as planned with Cleveland, but he handled himself well and he always brings entertainment to the field.