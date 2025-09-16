Former Cleveland Browns quarterback rumored to be helping Green Bay Packers ahead of week 3 matchup
A former Cleveland Browns quarterback might be helping the Green Bay Packers prepare for Week 3’s game at Huntington Bank Field.
The Packers worked out former Browns starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Monday according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Packers writer Easton Butler dispelled rumors that the Packers could be looking to move on from backup quarterback Malik Willis.
“Very likely to just help game plan against the Browns,” Butler noted on why the Packers brought in DTR. “Nobody has offered a fourth-round draft pick or higher (for Willis).”
Butler added that the Packers also brought in former Browns wide receiver Michael Woods II for a workout after they lost Jayden Reed for up to eight weeks with a broken collarbone.
The Browns traded Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was later traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-rounder. Thompson-Robinson was released by the Eagles after the preseason as he was unable to beat out Tanner McKee and Sam Howell as backups to Jalen Hurts.
Thompson-Robinson started five games during his first two seasons in Cleveland. The fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA tossed just one touchdown to six interceptions during his opportunity in Cleveland. The Browns were 1-4 in those games, making it very easy to move on and overhaul their entire quarterback room.
It’s not unusual for NFL teams to use former players for additional intel ahead of big matchups.
However, the Packers are 2-0 with one of the best defenses in the league, headlined by Micah Parsons, who was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys right before the season started. Cleveland’s offense has been terrible in their first two games, being unable to score 20 points in matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
Thompson-Robinson never seemed to have a stellar grasp on Cleveland’s offense during his time with the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski went through two different offensive coordinators, Alex Van Pelt and Ken Dorsey, during DTR’s two seasons with the Browns. Since then, Stefanski has taken over control of his offense, moving away from what the team ran with Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson.
The Browns drafted Woods during the sixth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent a bulk of time with Cleveland’s practice squad, appearing in 15 regular season games, catching 12 passes for 110 yards.
Neither Thompson-Robinson or Woods landed immediate contracts with the Packers after their tryouts.
The Browns will host the Packers on Sunday where quarterback Jordan Love could have a little bit of additional intel from two former Browns players.