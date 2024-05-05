Former College Journeyman Receiver Invited To Browns Rookie Minicamp
The vast majority of the NFL will hold rookie minicamp on the weekend of May 10-12. While some teams have already began their activities, the Browns have a short bit of time to wait.
One former Maryland receiver is awaiting his opportunity to compete for an undrafted free agent contract after reportedly being invited to Browns rookie minicamp.
Tyrese Chambers had an interesting college career. Most recently he was unproductive in his final college football season with the Terrapins, only recording seven receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving the team. He actually started his college career at a junior college in Sacred Heart in 2019 but in 2020, the team's season was fully canceled due to COVID. Chambers then transferred to Florida International and spent two seasons with the Panthers.
The Browns' interest in Chambers certainly goes back to his production in 2019, 2021 and 2022. During his time with Sacred Heart and FIU, he had 146 receptions for 2,429 yards and 21 touchdowns.
At 6'0" and 192 pounds, Chambers likely best operates out of the slot. In order to put up a good enough performance to be offered an undrafted free agent contract, he will need to find flashes of what he did prior to Maryland. If Chambers can find a resurgence as a productive wide receiver, then he will offer some value on the practice squad.
It is a tough path to get to that point, but all that is needed is an opportunity and Chambers has just that this May.