Former NFL Exec Reveals Bold Prediction for Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb
With the 2024 NFL season right around the corner, the Cleveland Browns are a team that is hoping to make a run at the playoffs.
In order to accomplish that goal, there are a couple of major things that they need to have happen. Deshaun Watson must figure things out and play like the franchise quarterback he was acquired to be. The Browns also need star running back Nick Chubb to come back strong from his knee injury.
All updates have been positive regarding Chubb. He has been running and getting closer to making a return to the field.
Now, a former NFL executive has spoken out about the situation.
“Not only do I think that he (Nick Chubb) will be back fairly early in the season, I think he’s going to look better than ever. From everything I’ve been told, the knee is feeling great and he’s more motivated that they have ever seen him," he told me.
If that prediction ends up being true, Cleveland will be in a great place.
Chubb getting back on the field early in the year and then proceeding to dominate opposing defenses would be a sight for sore eyes. He would also open up the passing game for Watson.
Throughout his entire career to this point, Chubb has been one of the most feared running backs in the NFL. Hopefully, that isn't going to change at any point anytime soon.
Should Watson step up and Chubb return as predicted, the playoffs would be a very realistic goal. The Browns could even end up being a serious contender to win the AFC North division.
While there is a lot more that needs to happen for this to become a reality, Chubb is headed in the right direction. All that can be hoped for now is that he doesn't suffer any kind of setback and can hit the ground running when he's able to make his return to the field.