Former NFL Exec Thinks Browns 'Dodged a Bullet' with Brandon Aiyuk
The Cleveland Browns were heavily involved in the trade sweepstakes surrounding San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
While they had the framework of a trade agreed to with the 49ers, Aiyuk did not want to play with the Browns. Due to his views on the franchise, the trade fell apart.
It has been widely speculated that he will either sign an extension to remain with San Francisco or end up being traded to the AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite not getting the star wideout, Cleveland is loaded with talent at wide receiver. They have Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman as their top four on the depth chart.
All four of those players are more than capable of playing a big role and producing numbers.
One former NFL executive spoke out about the Browns not getting Aiyuk. He thinks that they "dodged a bullet."
“They didn’t need Brandon Aiyuk. I think they actually dodged a bullet by not trading for him. That was too much to give up, along with a new extension, for him. He’s good, but he’s not that good," he told me.
Aiyuk put up great numbers during the 2023 season. He caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers proved him to be capable of being a potential No. 1 wideout.
Even though he produced at a high level, he was in a perfect situation. He played alongside Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey. Everyone had great offensive production on the 49ers.
No one would say that Cleveland acquiring Aiyuk would have been a "bad" move. However, they would have paid a lot, with Cooper being at the center of the package along with draft captial. Add in an expensive extension and the Browns would have been going all-in on him.
This may not be a popular take, but the Browns may very well have dodged a bullet.
Expect to see the offense perform at a high level, assuming quarterback Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play closer to his potential. Cleveland has the weapons to be dangerous. Aiyuk might have been a nice addition, but he certainly wasn't a need.