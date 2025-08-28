Former NFL Player Goes Scorched Earth on Shedeur Sanders Apologists
Shedeur Sanders was named the Cleveland Browns' third-string quarterback heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, and he didn't exactly do himself any favors with his horrid performance during the Browns' final preseason game.
Sanders was sacked more times (five) than the amount of passes he completed (three), as the same issues that plagued the 23-year-old at Colorado were on full display last weekend.
However, many leapt to Sanders' defense, noting that he didn't get the right opportunity because he was playing with third-stringers rather than the starters.
Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz isn't buying it.
Geoff Schwartz gets brutally honest on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
"The fact is that Shedeur Sanders was treated no different than anyone else in the same position," Schwartz said. "If his name was Joe Smith, Geoff Schwartz, Gabe Goodwin, we would never talk about it. We're talking about, essentially, Dwight Schrute. We're talking about the assistant to the assistant."
Schwartz then said that it makes complete sense for Sanders to run with the backups when you consider where he was drafted.
"We were arguing about a fifth-round pick who was fighting to be the third quarterback on the depth chart," Schwartz said. "... As far as who he played with, he played with the guys that are on the string he plays with. He is a third-string quarterback. He played with third-string players. ... But the same people who think he's this good of a player, he's at this pedestal up here, guess what? He should play well against backups. He should be elevating everyone around him and himself if he in fact is as good as you think he is, right? But he didn't. He didn't play well, and that's okay."
Schwartz makes some very good points. Sanders was a Day 3 pick, and the Browns selected Dillon Gabriel two rounds before him. Clearly, Cleveland is going to place Gabriel ahead of Sanders on the depth chart. That is standard procedure.
The Browns named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback heading into Week 1, which is also entirely understandable. Just like the New York Giants will be starting Russell Wilson over Jaxson Dart.
Sanders might get a chance to prove himself at some point during the regular season if Flacco and Gabriel both falter, but we will see what happens.