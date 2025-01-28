Former QB Suggests Wild Move for Cleveland Browns
Heading into the NFL offseason, the Cleveland Browns need to figure out their future at the quarterback position. Whether they draft an instant starter, draft a quarterback to develop and land a veteran starter to win now, or simply add a veteran quarterback and add pieces around him, something has to be done.
For too many years, the Browns have played with mediocre to bad quarterback play. That cannot keep happening.
Andrew Berry is facing a lot of pressure to make the right decision this offseason. His job literally depends on it.
At the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland could end up taking either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. However, to this point, it hasn't sounded like the Browns are 100 percent sold on either of those players.
One NFL insider has suggested another route that Cleveland could take. It would be a wild decision that would draw a lot of scrutiny from the fans and media alike.
Jordan Palmer, a former quarterback and the current director of quarterback development in the XFL, has suggested that the Browns should be open to the idea of drafting Alabama standout Jalen Milroe at No. 2 overall. He thinks that move would be a good one to make.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Palmer said. “I think people think they’re going to blown away by his athleticism, and leave getting blown away with his personality and how he’s just a magnet, and how he has just an honest, great spirit about him. I think that’ll be a big takeaway."
Needless to say, drafting Milroe at No. 2 would make a lot of people scratch their heads.
That isn't to say that Milroe isn't a talented quarterback. He could very well end up developing into being a top-tier starter at the NFL level.
What it does mean is that Milroe is not considered even close to being on the same level as Sanders or Ward. He also would not be ready to play at as high of a level early on in his career.
During the 2024 college football season at Alabama, Milroe ended up completing 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He did end up with 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.
His rushing numbers were extremely impressive, but his passing production left a lot to be desired.
Taking Milroe at No. 2 overall when many expect him to drop in the latter stage of the first round or even into the second round would be viewed as a huge reach.
More than likely, Cleveland will not be taking Milroe at No. 2. If he is who they want, the Browns would likely trade down to get him.