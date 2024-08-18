Four Browns Players Who Are Soaring After Preseason Game vs. Vikings
The Cleveland Browns are fresh off of their second preseason game. In that game, they ended up falling to the Minnesota Vikings by a final score of 27-12.
While it would have been nice to win, the Browns didn't play any of their key players. They opted to play it safe and prepare for their final dress rehearsal next week against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yesterday's game was all about letting the young players and fringe roster players fight for jobs. There were a handful of players who made the absolute most of their opportunity.
Let's take a look at four players whose stock is soaring for Cleveland after the loss to the Vikings.
Devin Bush, Linebacker
For the second straight week, Bush proved that he still has starting linebacker talent. He ended up with five tackles and was flying all over the field.
At this point in time, Bush has been one of the best players on the roster in the preseason. He's a near lock to make the roster.
Chris Williams, Defensive Tackle
On the defensive line, Chris Williams has become a player that appears to be earning his way towards a roster spot. He put together another nice performance again against Minnesota.
Williams had two sacks in the game and has emerged as a potential role player. If he can have another big performance next week against the Seahawks, it's almost certain that he will make the 53-man roster.
Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Tight End
Moving to the offensive side of the football, the Browns have to be pleased with the performance they received from rookie tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.
He ended up catching four passes for 59 yards to be the team's leading receiver in the game. Cleveland could keep him around for depth behind David Njoku. Mitchell-Paden needs to make an impact again next week, but he has put his name on the list as a potential candidate to win a roster spot.
Jeremiah Martin, Defensive End
Finally, another defensive lineman made a major impact against the Vikings. Martin had a sack as well to go along with three tackles.
Martin has been facing an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, but he has made that decision difficult for the Browns. If he can have another big game next week, there is a shot that he could make the 53-man roster.