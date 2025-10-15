Four prospects the Cleveland Browns could target in the 2026 NFL Draft
We’re still 191 days away from Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but it’s never too late to start thinking about team needs and possible available prospects, especially with the way the current season is unfolding for the Cleveland Browns.
Obviously, there’s still a lot more football to play in the season, but if everything ended today, the Browns would own the second overall pick. While there is no guarantee that Cleveland will be able to pick that high when April comes around, betting on a Top-5 pick could be wise at this point in time.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the potential targets for Cleveland, should they stay in the Top-5 pick range:
1. Fernando Mendoza, quarterback, Indiana
No one wants to say it just yet, but it’s hard to deny the obvious: the Browns quarterback situation is not working.
Cleveland started last offseason with quarterback as one of its chief needs, and they decided to shore up by trading for Kenny Pickett, bringing back Joe Flacco, and then investing a third-round selection on Dillon Gabriel and a fifth-round selection on Shedeur Sanders.
Pickett and Flacco were then sent off via trades, and the Browns are now playing Gabriel as a starter with Sanders backing him up, all this while Deshaun Watson is still working to get back to form after two major Achilles injuries. A long-term solution might not be on the roster.
Should the Browns be in range to pick up Mendoza, it could be hard to pass on him.
- Other names to keep in mind: LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina; Dante Moore, Oregon.
2. Rueben Bain Jr. , edge rusher, Miami
Let’s say that Gabriel or Sanders do enough in 2025 to warrant another deep hard look as starters for Cleveland. Well, then, how about we shift focus on the trenches.
Sure, the Browns just signed Myles Garrett to a record contract extension last March, and the defense has actually played good despite the circumstances. However, anyone can tell you that there is no such thing as too much pressure on rival QBs.
- Another name to keep in mind: Keldrick Faulk, Auburn.
3. Spencer Fano, offensive tackle, Utah
Don’t look now, but a big chunk of Cleveland’s offensive line could be heading out via free agency when the season is over. This includes guards Joel Bitonio, Wyat Teller, Teven Jenkins, center Ethan Pocic, and newly acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson.
Couple that with the fact that tackle Dawand Jones will be on the mend, after an LCL tear that required surgery at the beginning of the season.
Fano has experience playing both sides of the line, something that could come in handy depending if leftie Gabriel keeps his job as the starter for this offense, or the role goes to a right-hand thrower. If he’s moved to the inside as a pro, as some are projecting, he could still do a lot to help out the Browns, although a Top-5 pick sounds a little too rich for a guard.
- Other names to keep in mind: Francis Mauigoa, Miami; Caleb Lomu, Utah.
4. Jordyn Tyson, wide reciever, Arizona State
Jerry Jeudy hasn’t done nearly enough to justify his 15th overall draft position, either at Denver or Cleveland, and he might be better off taking on a secondary role behind a legit WR1. Tyson, who transferred out of Colorado before Sanders got to the Buffaloes, is a big enough wideout to be a factor in the redzone and in contested ball situations.
- Other names to keep in mind: Makai Lemon, USC; Carnell Tate, Ohio State.
Whether or not the Browns will be able to access a Top-5 pick in next year’s draft is still contingent on what happens throughout the rest of the season, especially with the Gabriel and Sanders situation, which in turn will likely also determine if they want a new passer from the next batch of prospects.
Also, we shouldn’t forget that Cleveland owns Jacksonville’s first-round pick as well, so there’s a chance that many of the names stated above could still be available when the Browns are called to the stage for the second time in Round 1.
Either way, draft stock for most of the prospects can still fluctuate greatly, and there are always last-minute risers to account for. But given the state of the franchise, the 2026 NFL Draft is lining up to become a critical one for the future of the Browns.