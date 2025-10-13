Where Cleveland Browns first round draft picks would be after Week 6
After the Cleveland Browns' recent 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have fallen to 1-5 in the season. If the Browns had won this game, it would have put them in the AFC North division race with Pittsburgh, as injuries have riddled Baltimore and Cincinnati. But Cleveland lost this game in a saddening fashion, unable to put up a touchdown for the first time this season.
Now, the hope for this season to be a successful one could already be out of the window. The possibility of making the playoffs seems like a long shot, as their chances have dropped below 10%. Anything beyond the playoffs, like a playoff win, seems like a dream come true.
The problem is that it’s the same story almost every season in Cleveland; the nostalgia of Baker Mayfield pains the Browns fans to think about, as he is putting up MVP-type numbers in Tampa Bay.
So, where does the light at the end of the tunnel come from now? Well, if your eyesight is 20/20 or you have a great prescription, you may be able to see the light shining in April of 2026.
If the season were to end today, the Browns would have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the 21st pick, which they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Again, Week 6 of the NFL season has not even come to an end yet, so this topic is far, far too early to be looking forward to.
But if you are a Browns fan, it is never too early to look forward to the draft. Apart from those two major first-round picks, the Browns own eight other picks in the 2026 draft. As they own their own picks in rounds two, three, four, and five, and have acquired other teams’ picks in rounds five and seven, with two in each of those rounds.
Now, what should Cleveland do with that draft capital that they have built up? If you were to analyze their weaknesses and strengths so far this season, one of those picks in the first round may be used on the offensive line, whether that is focused on the uncertainty at tackle or inside, where contracts are coming up.
A quarterback is never out of question; also, even though there haven't been many names to separate themselves from the pack, other than Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore.
A wide receiver could also be due for some of the inconsistencies in that room. That 21st pick could be the one to use on a wide receiver, of course, that pick is dependent on how well Jacksonville performs this season, but it might be time for Cleveland to get a receiver, as they have not taken a receiver in the top two rounds of the draft in nine years.