Report: Jarvis Landry turned down deal from Cleveland Browns

It sounds like the Browns tried to bring back free agent Jarvis Landry, but were turned down.

It looks like the door is completely shut on Jarvis Landry returning to the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the free-agent wide receiver turned down a deal from the team. Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today. 

The deal was said to be a one-year deal, which makes sense from the Browns' standpoint, and the receivers they currently have on the roster. From the time that the Browns cut Landry, there was rumored to be a reunion between the two. It was a realistic option that never came to fruition. There are two reasons, money and usage.

Landry likely wants at least a two-year deal, since he is at the back end of his career. Maximizing your value is something that everyone is entitled to due, it makes the most sense. Browns drafted David Bell out of Purdue, and also have Anthony Schwartz, another young player.

Landry’s role would have been limited due to the wide receiver room’s constitution. Cleveland hopes Schwartz takes a step in year two, and that Bell will hit the ground running. This minimizes the role that Landry could have had on this team.

The one-year deal shows that Cleveland was looking for a veteran receiver to add to the locker room. Though, they don’t have to. There are still options out there to go after if they wish, but Cleveland does not have to be pressed to do so. Part of bringing in a star quarterback is their ability to elevate that talent around them. Deshaun Watson should do just that.

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball after a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) defend during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
