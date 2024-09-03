Full Details Of Cleveland Browns Offer For Brandon Aiyuk Come To Light
It was the worst kept secret in the NFL offseason a handful of teams were in hot pursuit of 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk.
The list of suitors included the Cleveland Browns, who were linked to Aiyuk over the last month before he wound up agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract extension to stay in San Francisco last week.
In the aftermath of Aiyuk choosing his original team has come new information from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who revealed the full details of what Cleveland's offer for the 26-year-old wideout looked like. As previously reported the deal did include star wide receiver Amari Cooper.
"The Cleveland Browns were also in the mix," Breer wrote in his weekly Monday Morning Quarterback piece. "The Niners asked for second- and fifth-rounders and Amari Cooper for Aiyuk. That, logistically, would’ve been tricky to pull off for Cleveland—the Browns had already given Cooper an $18.79 million signing bonus as part of his restructure/raise. That said, I did hear Cleveland would’ve been willing to do a three-year deal rather than a four-year extension with Aiyuk at a really good number."
Ultimately the Browns wound up missing out on acquiring Aiyuk's services but not without news of Cooper being part of the package getting out. Cooper responded via his Instagram story at the time saying he "wouldn't mind at all." For what it's worth, the situation never became a distraction for the veteran wideout or the team.
In his first two years in Cleveland, Cooper became the first receiver in franchise history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The Browns will look for more of the same for him in 2024 after missing out on Aiyuk.