Grant Delpit hilariously trolls London fans when asked what Cleveland is like
While the Cleveland Browns prepare for an international game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Grant Delpit is doing his best to try and gain some fans in the city of London.
Delpit had a press conference Thursday, where he was asked why a fan who is unfamiliar with American football should choose the Browns.
“A lot of new fans will see you this weekend. Some of them have never seen American football. Maybe some of them haven’t picked a football team they want to support yet. Why should some pick the Browns?” a reporter asked Delpit.
Delpit answered describing Cleveland as being very similar to Miami.
“Cleveland is a great place. It’s a lot like Miami, if you’ve ever heard of Miami,” Delpit said. “Maybe y’all can come visit, and we’ll welcome you with open arms.”
Delpit also described the Browns as a fun team to follow, and with constant drama at quarterback and the Browns constantly trying to turn things around, he isn’t wrong.
“We are a fun team to follow. We’ll hopefully make some friends,” Delpit said. “I know you guys don’t know a lot about the Cleveland Browns, but we are going to do what we can do.”
Delpit also answered more serious questions during the interview, including talking about how the Browns trust rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel this week because of the high standard that has been set by the other rookies this season. He also talked about how the defense has handled dealing with the offensive struggles this season.
Delpit has been limited at practice so far this week for the Browns. He has been dealing with a back injury he sustained in the 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Delpit has been a vocal leader for the Browns this season, challenging guys like Derrick Henry earlier this season, and helping to lead the Browns defense to a terrific season.
Currently Delpit has 23 total tackles this season, and a crucial interception in the Browns only win this season against the Green Bay Packers that set Cleveland up for a touchdown.
The Vikings have already announced they will be without starting quarterback JJ McCarthy for the game and will be starting Carson Wentz. Hopefully, Delpit and the rest of the Browns defense will be able to force Wentz into a rough day.
While Cleveland may not be exactly like Miami, hopefully a Cleveland win in London will bring the organization some new fans.