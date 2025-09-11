Browns DB Makes Shocking Statement About Ravens' Derrick Henry
The Cleveland Browns are feeling confident headed into Week 2's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but one defender is taking this to a new level.
Browns safety Grant Delpit turned some heads Thursday with an interesting comment about Ravens star running back Derrick Henry, where he displayed his confidence in the defense's ability to slow down the NFL's active career rushing leader.
When asked about how difficult it is to bring down a bruising runner like Henry, Delpit's answer was simple.
"Not hard," Delpit said with a slight grin.
Given his smirk, it's likely that Delpit knows he's stirring the pot, something that could motivate Henry and the Ravens as a result.
However, while Henry had no trouble against Cleveland during his first season with the Ravens last year, the Browns showed that they can go blow-for-blow with Baltimore. In Week 8 last season, the Browns pulled off an impressive 29-24 upset win at home over the Ravens and Henry.
In two games against Baltimore last season, Delpit had 13 total tackles (nine solo).
On the flip side, Henry totaled 31 carries for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland's defense.
Henry played a nearly-perfect game in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but one of his only mistakes helped spark Buffalo's comeback and resulted in a miraculous 41-40 win for Josh Allen and co.
Despite finishing with 18 carries for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Henry had a costly fumble with three minutes left in the fourth quarter that gave the Bills life and led to a wild finish.
"First of all, I have to take care of the ball. I told my teammates after the game that the loss is on me. I own it like a man," Henry told reporters. "We emphasize taking care of the ball since we got back. It's a big emphasis, especially in our room with the running backs: taking care of the football, keeping it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. They made a play, but I put this loss on me. If I take care of the ball, I feel like it would be a different situation. But as far as the offense, we just have to execute. We didn't do as well at the end, so we just have to look at the film and correct it."
Given how things ended in Week 1, expect Henry to come out with a vengeance against the Browns while looking to make a fool out of Delpit in the process.
