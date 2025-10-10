Greg Newsome sounds off about trade to Jacksonville Jaguars
The trade came out of nowhere.
And the trade piece involved from the Cleveland Browns certainly didn't expect it.
Late on Wednesday, the Browns traded cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for cornerback Tyson Campbell. The trade also involved Cleveland receiving the Jets' 2026 sixth-round pick and the Jaguars taking home an Eagles 2026 seventh-round pick.
The trade comes after the Browns started the 2025 season with an overall record of 1-4, falling in their most recent matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, 21-17, in international play.
In his first interview since being traded, Newsome spoke to the move and how he did not expect it at all, a sign that shows just how out-of-the-blue this really was.
"I definitely sat for a minute," Newsome said. "The biggest thing is just the guys. I've been with some of these guys my entire career, especially a guy like Denzel Ward, that's my brother for life. So not to be out there on the field with him is definitely going to be hard, but it is just like this is what God had for me."
Newsome II and Ward had played alongside one another for the past five seasons. While they both had their fair share of ups, downs and injuries, they were widely regarded as the secondary staples for Cleveland. Up until the trade, it seemed like the two would never be separated.
Following the news breaking, Ward echoed the sentiments of Newsome II and the sadness it brought him.
"Wishing him the best there," Ward said. "I know he's going [to] ball out, do great for those guys. But, yeah, I was hurt by it, for sure."
Across his five-year career for the Browns, Newsome recorded three interceptions and 178 total tackles. He also deflected 37 total passes and pushed his way into the backfield for six tackles for a loss.
He has a chance to instantly bolster a Jaguars unit that is on the opposite end of the spectrum from Cleveland. They've got an impressive 4-1 record, with a very even distribution of offensive and defensive success.
"I'm super excited to be here, be with this defense, No. 1 in takeaways right now. So looking to continue that as well."
In exchange for Newsome, the Browns got Campbell, a 2021 second-round pick, who was excellent in his first two seasons in the league but teetered off the trail over the course of the last two. In 2022, he was ranked the seventh-best cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus. He was signed to a four-year, $76 million extension just roughly 15 months ago.
The Browns will have him on contract through the 2028 season.
On the other hand, Newsome II is currently in the last year of his contract and is looking to get paid this offseason.
Outside of the trade for Campbell, the Browns sent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and moved rookie signal caller Shedeur Sanders to the QB2 position this week.
The Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m.