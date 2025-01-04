Here's How The Browns Can Clinch The No. 1 Pick In The 2025 NFL Draft
Despite the Cleveland Browns' dreaded 3-13 record this season, there's a chance that the organization could once again end up with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the help of two fellow AFC teams.
Here are the three things that must happen in order for the Browns to official clinch the No.1 pick:
1. Baltimore Ravens win on Saturday
After rough performance from quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns named Bailey Zappe the starting quarterback for the team's matchup against the Ravens. With Baltimore needing a win to claim the AFC North, it's clear that the Ravens will be firing on all cylinders at home against the Browns.
2. New England Patriots Win vs Buffalo Bills
Looking at this matchup, the result could ultimately depend on how much playing time Buffalo allocates to MVP-front runner Josh Allen.
According to Buffalo Bills writer Joe Buscaglia, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week that Allen will be in for a very short amount of time.
"McDermott said this week that they will give Allen the start in the game to continue his consecutive starts streak, which, including playoffs, will stand at 115 after Sunday. But on Monday, McDermott said it would be a “very, very short-lived amount of time.”- Joe Buscaglia
With the Bills star quarterback on a limited snap count against the Patriots this week, New England has a chance of taking down the No. 1 team in the AFC East. In the last contest between these two teams, quarterback Drake Maye led his squad to a last-minute comeback that ultimately fell short.
3. Tennessee Titans Win vs Houston Texans
Here's where it could become a challenge for Cleveland.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters this week that "everyone will be out there playing", indicating that quarterback CJ Stroud is expected to see playing time on Sunday.
“Going into this game, I mentioned to all our guys that everybody has to be ready to go. Everybody will be out there playing and then we’ll see how the game goes.”- DeMeco Ryans
While Ryans does not look to be resting any of his key players, both defensive lineman Denico Autry and Folorunso Fatukasi were ruled out on the team's official injury report. Linebacker Christian Harris is also listed as questionable, which could put more of a dent in Houston's front seven on defense.