Here’s What Happened At The Final Day Of Cleveland Browns Training Camp
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up training camp on Wednesday with one final public session before the heading to Seattle for the final preseason game.
This last two days of practices were treated more like a regular season week of practice in terms of the daily schedule and what work was being done on the field. With one last chance for Browns fans to watch their favorite team before the big showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 there were plenty of notable stories.
Running With The Ones
Aside from the very first series of 11-on-11s, Jameis Winston handled the rest of the first team quarterback snaps during practice. In the moment it felt like a declaration from head coach Kevin Stefanski that Deshaun Watson wouldn't play against Seattle. Instead Stefanski shared after practice that Watson was dealing with what he called "general soreness" from throwing the football. That prompted Stefanski to limit his workload for the day.
For what it's worth, Stefanski wasn't overly concerned and attributed it to just the normal wear and tear of football practice. That said, it could be another piece of information he uses when deciding before Saturday whether or not Watson will play against the Seahawks.
Another Day, Another Injury
It just wouldn't be another day of Browns training camp if there wasn't an injury to report. Unfortunately, Pierre Strong Jr. left practice pretty early on after going through a drill with suspended bags. He was favoring his ribs while walking with a trainer into the locker room and ultimately wound up in the back of an ambulance and taken to University Hosptials.
The team has since provided an update on the situation, revealing that it was a rib contusion that forced strong out of practice. The hospital trip was apparently precautionary. We'll see what it means for Strong's availability on Saturday, but he's had a really nice camp regardless and should make this team.
Play Of The Day
During one of the later rounds of first team offense versus the scout team, Winston uncorked one to Jerry Jeudy running a post route for a touchdown. It was the latest deep shot from the 30-year-old during camp. And another nice play from Jeudy who has seemed to provide a spark in the passing game whenever he's been out on the field.
Player Of The Day
I'm going with Jeudy today. He had a mostly productive final two days of camp. During Watson's short stretch at quarterback he found Jeudy on a deeper dig route for a nice pickup. There was that aforementioned deep ball from Winston he caught for a touchdown. He made a few other plays today as well. All-in-all, Jeudy has had a really good camp when he's been available. There seems to be some great chemistry between him and Watson already as well.
Other Lineup Notes
- With Denzel Ward dealing with a concussion and still in the protocol Kahlef Hailassie has been handling the cornerback duties in his place, a sign he's poised to make the 53-man roster
- Mohamoud Diabate continues getting plenty of run with the first team defense. For a second straight year he seems to have really impressed the organization during training camp
- After only going through walk through work on Tuesday, Amari Cooper was back in full pads on Wednesday but stayed out of 11-on-11 drills
Injury Report
Did not practice: David Bell (quad), Tony Brown II, Michael Dunn, Ronnie Hickman (back), Jordan Hicks, Maurice Hurst, David Njoku, James Hudson III (ankle), Giovanni Ricci (knee), Denzel Ward (concussion protocol), Nathaniel Watson (quad), Alex Wright
PUP List: Nick Chubb (knee), D'Anthony Bell (shin), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), Jack Conklin (knee), Jedrick Wills (knee)
NFI List: Greg Newsome (Hamstring), Nyheim Hines (knee)
Quote of the Day
"You know Myles, can be the best player in the world, like ever. It's a matter of tapping into that potential. He's already shown – it's crazy you're talking about the former DPOY, that there's more levels to it. So Myles is a special player and it's a blessing to play with him."
- DT Shelby Harris on Myles Garrett taking his game to another level this season
What's Next?
The Browns will host a totally closed practice on Thursday morning before flying out to Seattle for their preseason finale. The game against the Seahawks is slated for a 10 p.m. kickoff.