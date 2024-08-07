Here’s What Happened at Day 10 of Browns Training Camp
Severe thunderstorms forced the Browns to move Tuesday's practice inside and unfortunately left fans missing out on all the action from Day 10 of training camp. Here is everything you missed from an eventful day in Berea.
A Dejected Deshaun
For the second straight day Deshaun Watson struggled against the first team defense. He was constantly under duress from Myles Garrett and even Quinton Jefferson who has been virtually unblockable for much of camp. On one play early on in 11-on-11s, the defense brought pressure with safety Grant Delpit and off the right side and despite the extra rusher being picked up by Pierre Strong he seemed to rush the throw, missed Amari Cooper and watched the pass get returned by Martin Emerson Jr. for a pick-six.
The lone highlight of the day came on a 40-or-so-yard bomb to Cedric Tillman for a touchdown during full team work. Later on in practice though, amidst some more struggles against the defense, Watson was visibly frustrated after a couple plays. On one broken play that he would have been sacked on, Watson finished the play with a run to the end zone and flipped the ball in frustration. Later on he took his anger out by kicking the ball after a play.
On The Flip Side...
It was a great day for Jameis Winston, who Kevin Stefanski revealed would be starting Cleveland's first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday. The defense still got some wins with Winston under center, but the nine-year veteran took some back as well.
Winston connected on three deep touchdowns passes of 30 yards or more. The shortest of those was a sideline throw to tight end Treyton Welch, with two 45-yarders going to Jaelon Darden and Tillman. The 30-year-old also was the only quarterback who seemed to be able to throw with timing and rhythm despite heavy pressure from the defense at times.
Don't Talk About It
While the team was practicing inside, the streets of Cleveland were talking about the big news of the day, which centered around a report that the Browns are one of two teams in the mix for 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Several members of the team who spoke to the media on Tuesday were asked to address the rumors with little to no avail.
Stefanski gave one of his standard non-answers. Wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea and wide receiver Cedric Tillman stuck to the script as well. For now the organization is staying mum, but reports indicate the situation is evolving rapidly and until Aiyuk is wearing a different uniform or shows up to practice in San Francisco speculation will mount int he coming days.
A Minor Scare
One day after Za'Darius Smith had to be carted off the field with what the team later called a knee contusion, there was a hush in the fieldhouse when Quinton Jefferson went down with some sort of injury during team drills. He eventually pooped up though and made his way to the sideline. He was merely a spectator for the remainder of practice but didn't leave the fieldhouse. All-in-all it doesn't seem too serious.
Player Of The Day
If you read above you know the answer. It was Jameis Winston. With Cedric Tillman and Quinton Jefferson as first runner up and second runner up. But Winston was the most effective of the quarterbacks playing against the defense. He had those three deep balls for touchdowns. If this was a tease of the first preseason game, get ready.
Play Of The Day
We'll go with the first of Winston's three deep touchdown passes, which was hauled in by Jaelon Darden. Daerdon is having a really solid camp in his own right but his touchdown today was the highlight so far.
Lineup Notes
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was back on the practice field on Tuesday after dealing with back spasms for over a week. He didn't participate in team drills, however.
- Elijah Moore took another step in the concussion protocol. After only doing individual drills on Monday he rejoined his teammates for 11-on-11s on Tuesday and caught a handful of passes throughout the session.
- Another day where Dorian Thompson-Robinson was first up for the QB3 reps. That's been the case since the team returned to town on Sunday.
- Also returning to the field after suffering an injury yesterday was DT Sam Kamara. He's had a really good camp to this point.
Injury Report
Did not practice: Juan Thornhill (illness), D'Onta Foreman (neck), Tony Fields II (ankle), Jordan Hicks, Michael Dunn, Shelby Harris, Wyatt Davis (illness), Za'Darius Smith (knee)
PUP List: Nick Chubb (knee), D'Anthony Bell (shin), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), Jack Conklin (knee), Jedrick Wills (knee)
NFI List: Nyheim Hines (knee), Greg Newsome (hamstring)
Quote of the Day
"He's a freak. I've been around some special guys, who even had crazy work ethic and just with talent. But his talent is, I never seen anything like it. A guy that big moving that fast can, bend like he can, and not only is he a freak, but he's intelligent, super-high football IQ. He’s like made in a lab. I’s insane. It's insane. It’s definitely insane."
- Quinton Jefferson on playing with Myles Garrett
What's Next?
The Browns have an off day on Wednesday. They'll return to the practice field for an open prctice on Thursday for their last session before taking the field against the Packers on Saturday in their first preseason game.