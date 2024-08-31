Houston Texans' Owner Fires Massive Shot At Cleveland Browns
Back in March 2022, the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans completed a blockbuster trade in which the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland sent three first-round draft picks, a third-round selection and a couple of fourth-rounders to the Texans in the deal and then handed Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal.
Needless to say, the trade has not panned out for the Browns thus far, as Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games since joining Cleveland.
Texans owner Hannah McNair is still basking in the glory of the trade and recently decided to fire a massive shot at the Browns on the Ultimate Fan Podcast.
"Thank a Brown. Have you thanked a Brown lately?" McNair said (h/t the Houston Stressans X account). "I thank them for all of our players."
While that is certainly a bit of an exaggeration, as the Browns certainly did not give the Texans all of their players, the trade did help Houston build what appears to be a Super Bowl contender heading into 2024.
Not only did the Texans acquire substantial draft capital in the deal, but they avoided paying Watson and now have C.J. Stroud under center.
To make matters worse, Houston hammered Cleveland in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs last winter. Watson did not play in that game due to a shoulder injury.
During his time on the field with the Browns, Watson has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Not exactly MVP-caliber numbers.
We'll see if Watson can turn things around for Cleveland in 2024.