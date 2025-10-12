Myles Garrett shares concerning comments after Browns loss in Pittsburgh
The Cleveland Browns suffered another embarrassing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
And superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is fed up.
Garrett met with the media after Cleveland’s 23-9 loss at the hands of the Steelers, and he certainly sounds like the same player who was disgruntled and requested a trade after last season’s three-win debacle.
“Must be nice,” Garrett told reporters upon being asked about what goes through his mind when he watches Pittsburgh’s pass rushers get after the quarterback with a two-score lead.
Garrett had just one tackle in the loss.
The Browns played from behind the full afternoon in Pittsburgh. Late in the fourth quarter, J.J. Watt was dumbfounded on the CBS broadcast about Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to allow Dillon Gabriel to throw the football more than 50 times.
“That’s not a winning formula,” Watt said.
But Stefanski told reporters that the team was not having success running the football with standout rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Pair that with the Browns falling behind on the scoreboard, and Stefanski was forced to let his third-round quarterback try and beat Mike Tomlin’s defense with his arm.
It went poorly, as Gabriel barely eclipsed 200 passing yards on 29-of-52 passing. Cleveland’s offense is officially a nightmare, and the house of horrors that has become Acrisure Stadium was the grave site of yet another Browns season on Sunday as the team fell to 1-5.
While Garrett is a noted fan of Halloween, he’s understandably scared of how bad this offense has become just six weeks into the season.
After the game, Garrett was asked about Browns legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. The question was about if Garrett finds it difficult to dig deeper and keep pressing on while losses stockpile – something Thomas struggled with mentally during his long Browns career.
“Yep,” Garrett replied bluntly.
As the team continues to flounder without much of a direction, these quotes from the team’s best player sounds like the locker room is starting to slip away. Leading up to this game, general manager Andrew Berry traded away team captain Joe Flacco and starting cornerback Greg Newsome II.
While Cleveland has eyes on the future, Garrett is the best player on the roster right now. He signed up for this when he inked a record-setting four-year deal to end his holdout and trade request this offseason.
But public comments like this will only magnify the issues with the Browns. A locker room absent of leadership certainly seems to be in the balance as yet another season slips away.
"To lose the same way every time, it's frustrating as hell," Garrett said.