How Many Browns Players Made This Major Outlets Top 100 Ranking?
The NFL calendar has officially reached top 100 player ranking season.
On paper the Browns boast one of the most talented rosters in football heading into 2024, but Pete Prisco of CBS Sports seems to think differently about Cleveland's roster. Prisco recently released a list of the top 100 players in football and only one Cleveland Brown made the list.
That player, unsurprisingly was reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who ranked second overall on Prisco's list behind Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Among the remaining 98 players on the list, now a single Browns makes an appearance.
Prisco does, however, list tight end David Njoku, guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Denzel Ward as honorable mentions after the list. The list may be subjective, but the idea that the Browns only have one player in the top 100 players in the league is a bit stunning.
For what it's worth, 16 wide receivers made the list ahead of Cooper, who has posted four 1,000-yard seasons over the last four years. Since 2019, Cooper ranks ninth among his contemporaries in terms of total receiving yards. Additionally, he ranks 11th in terms of receiving touchdowns over that span. Just a few weeks back Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay called Cooper the most underrated receiver in football.
Meanwhile, nine cornerbacks made the list ahead of Ward. The three-time Pro Bowler has been widely considered one of the best corners in the game.
There was also no mention of Nick Chubb anywhere on Prisco's list as he attempts to reclaim his status as one of the top running backs in the game after suffering a gruesome knee injury last season.
How many Browns players were snubbed from Pisco's list?