Myles Garrett reacts to Mason Graham stealing sack against Buffalo Bills

Myles Garrett’s quest to become the NFL’s single-season sack record holder continued despite a 23-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills did everything they could to keep Garrett contained, but he still came away with a half sack on the game.

It wasn’t the prettiest play, with Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen stumbling backwards, and three Browns were in the area to tag him down.

Initially, rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham was credited with the sack for tapping Allen on the ground. The ruling was changed later in the game, with Garrett and Alex Wright, who forced Allen to slip, were each given half a sack.

Myles Garrett was as clueless as everyone watching as to how the half sack he got was scored. Asked if he was disappointed he didn't get it done today he admitted:



"A little bit ... but for me I always keep the main thing the main thing. I want to win" pic.twitter.com/b7hnYYlosn — 𝚂𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎𝚛 𝙶𝚎𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@Spencito_) December 21, 2025

In his postgame interview, Garrett shared in some of the confusion of the play's ruling, but expressed he was more proud of the team for making the play.

“I wanted to get another regardless. I felt like that was a big play of the game. We were gonna march down and get some points, so I was happy about that,” Garrett said. “Whether Mason got it or I got it, that doesn’t bother me. I’m just glad the play was made. I was proud of him for being there at the right time, we just needed more.”

Garrett was unable to get another sack during the game. He was very close on several plays late in the game when the Bills felt they needed to throw, but he was unable to get home.

He now sits at 22 on the year, with both T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan ahead up with a tie at 22.5 for the record.

Garrett also gave the defense some criticism for their performance, saying they were too lacking in the run game and it allowed for Buffalo to take too much of a lead early on.

Garrett was also asked if he felt some disappointment at coming up short for the record.

"A little bit ... but for me I always keep the main thing the main thing. I want to win,” Garrett said.

He also stated that he had some family at the game who he was trying to give a reason to smile, but couldn’t quite get the job done today.

Garrett now has just two games left, the Pittsburgh Steelers next week and the Cincinnati Bengals in the finale, to try and claim one final sack and earn the NFL record. As Garrett stated earlier in the season, he’ll be hoping to break the record in a winning effort too.