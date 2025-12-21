Three takeaways from the Browns failed upset attempt over the Bills

The Cleveland Browns nearly pulled off an upset over the Buffalo Bills, but in typically Cleveland fashion, couldn’t finish the job.

Despite dealing with injuries, it was an impressive day for the Browns. Yet they still drop to 3-12 on the season, looking for a high draft pick.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns loss.

1. The run defense was unsurprisingly still a problem

Right from the first drive of the game, it was clear Buffalo didn’t want to allow a record-chasing Myles Garrett to wreck the game.

They exploited Cleveland’s recent weakness in the run game, caused by the loss of Maliek Collins for the season.

James Cook dominated the first half, scoring two touchdowns and nearing the 100-yard mark by the break. The second half was a little better for the Browns, but Cleveland was already in a hole.

Buffalo has the league’s best run game, and knew they could rely on it all day long, avoiding passing the ball as often as they could.

Cook ended the day with 117 yards, while Buffalo only dared to throw the ball 19 times. Josh Allen finished with 130 passing yards. Several of those throws came in the biggest moments of the game, while Buffalo sold out to slow Garrett down.

Garrett still had a slightly controversial half sack, but was never able to control Buffalo’s offense.

2. Special teams makes another mistake

Right before the half, the Browns had a chance to make it a one-possession game with a 48-yard field goal, set up from a big penalty on a punt return.

Out comes Andre Szmyt and the field goal until, who have been terrific as of late this season.

The snap comes back, and the holder, Corey Bojorquez takes the snap, but can’t get the ball down. He fumbles around trying to line it up at the last second, but it’s too late. Szmyt arrives at the ball for the kick, but has to bail out.

Instead, Bojorquez stands up and decides to just throw the ball away, not risking any kind of turnover or big play from Buffalo. Cleveland doesn’t score, and goes to halftime down 20-10 still.

Special teams mistakes have been a theme all season long. Typically it’s been difficulties in the return game or blocked punts, but this is a new way for the Browns to mess up.

Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone should have been fired weeks ago, but somehow has kept his job every week.

Expect him to finish out his season with the Browns, but finding a new coach for the special teams should be a top priority.

3. Run game clicks, passing game doesn’t

Early in the game, Quinshon Judkins was looking good with some tough running. Then disaster struck, as he went down with a scary looking leg injury that may end his rookie campaign.

With Dylan Sampson already out, and Jerome Ford on IR, the Browns turned to Rocket Sanders and Trayveon Williams.

They both shined on the day, moving the Browns offense and looking efficient the entire day. Rahiem Sanders had 46 total yards, and Williams had 55 total yards. Even quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a great down on the ground, rushing for 49 yards.

However, after Sanders cut his finger, the passing game was the weak part of the offense. Sanders struggled once again, throwing two more interceptions.

The first was a ball thrown too hard and too far behind Judkins for a clean catch, resulting in the ball getting batted into the air for an interception.

The second came from a pass that was batted in the air at the line of scrimmage, a recent issue Sanders has been dealing with because of the new offensive line.

Then with a few chances to win the game, Sanders pocket presence issues began to show again. He took several big sacks in the final quarter, and took an intentional grounding that sealed the day.

Sanders did throw a touchdown still, but it was another ugly game for a rookie trying to prove he can be the guy. Five turnovers over the past two weeks certainly does not help.