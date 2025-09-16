How Buccaneers vs. Texans Monday Night Football game was salt in the wound for Browns fans
The Cleveland Browns are 0-2, but this week’s Monday Night Football’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans was salt in the wound.
Late in the fourth quarter, a 20-yard touchdown run from former Browns running back Nick Chubb gave the Texans a lead. But there was too much time for former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led a game-winning touchdown drive with just six seconds remaining on the clock.
Mayfield’s Buccaneers improved to 2-0 against the Texans. He was 25-of-38 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He also scrambled for 33 yards, including a big run during the game-winning drive on a third down that moved the sticks.
The Texans, even with three extra first round picks from the horrible Deshaun Watson trade, were unable to beat the quarterback that was replaced by the Clemson product.
During Mayfield’s game winning drive, he proved that he still has the moxie and willingness to do whatever it takes to win. His offensive line was disjointed without Tristan Wirfs healthy and Mayfield was sacked and pressured many times throughout the game.
Despite this, he put his body on the line, getting in the face of C.J. Gardner-Johnson to fire up his team in the second half.
Mayfield admitted that he needed to move on from the Browns and hit rock bottom to bounce back in his career while taking responsibility for some of his shortcomings in Cleveland. But it’s undeniable that Kevin Stefanski’s team would be in a much better position if they would have kept the quarterback that won their first playoff game since 1999.
While Mayfield is enjoying a 2-0 start to his regular season, the Browns are the complete opposite. They’re searching for their first win and they still have major questions surrounding their quarterback situation after Joe Flacco floundered in Week 2’s loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
During an appearance on the New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce this offseason, Mayfield was asked about Cleveland’s ongoing quarterback situation.
“Not my problem anymore,” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft bluntly replied.
Similarly, it’s not Chubb’s problem that the Browns can’t get their run game going.
While rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a few nice runs against the Ravens and Dylan Sampson has flashed in consecutive weeks, the Browns have struggled to consistently run the ball. They opted for two rookie running backs and Jerome Ford on a restructured deal instead of bringing back Chubb, who was never even offered a contract.
Chubb was Houston’s leading rusher getting 12 carries for 43 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Stefanski’s team will be focused on themselves and their upcoming opponent, the Green Bay Packers, this week. But it’s difficult to ignore these former Browns players finding success elsewhere in primetime.