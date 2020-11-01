SI.com
How To Watch: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

6-2 sure would have a nice feel to things for the Cleveland Browns and fans sure would like to see it come into existence. With that being said the Las Vegas Raiders stand in their way of reaching that feat. The Raiders are 3-3, having lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their last game - in blowout fashion. This one could be another shootout with two solid offenses battling it out. Derek Carr has been efficient for Las Vegas with a 13-2 touchdown to interception ratio. The running game has been quiet for them lately, but Josh Jacobs is undoubtedly one of the better young backs in the league. The Raiders offensive line will have some question marks as Richie Incognito will remain out and Trent Brown was removed from the COVID list, but practiced just Friday.

Defensively is where the Raiders have struggled the most. They have given up more than 30 points in five of their six games, including 45 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Myles Garrett’s nine sacks is more than the Raiders have as a team, which is seven. Their lack of getting pressure will be something to watch against the Browns if it continues.

Baker Mayfield is coming off of maybe his best performance as a pro. Breaking the franchise record for passes completed in a row was just part of it. Mayfield through for five touchdowns after shaking off an early interception, a sign of growth. When Mayfield is playing like that it is going to help the run game who is down Nick Chubb that much more. Kareem Hunt has been solid, but he is no Chubb. The thing to watch with the Browns will be the continued use of other wideouts with Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined for the year. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones will be relied on as will the tight ends.

The Browns defense, like the Raiders has been subpar. There has been one game this season that Cleveland’s opponent didn’t score 30 points, a not so great mark you want. The defense continues to get healthy, which they haven’t been fully yet this season. This one by every means could be a shootout.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to win a game against a solid opponent. A win would be a good boost for the team going into the second half of the season having already matched their win total from the prior year.

  • When: Sunday, November 1st
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. You can even break down the game with all-22 if you want to, to dig in deeper.

If listening to the radio is your go to, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always. 

