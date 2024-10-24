Colts Named Suitor In Major Trade For Browns Offensive Star
The Cleveland Browns are going nowhere fast, as they are just 1-6 and have already traded wide receiver Amari Cooper. More deals seem to be coming, too.
With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Nov. 5, the Browns could swing some more trades in the coming days, and one interesting potential trade candidate is tight end David Njoku.
You would think Njoku's name would be more popular on the trade block given the fact that he has just one year remaining on his deal and has been, for the most part, a disappointment in Cleveland.
Nevertheless, we have not yet heard Njoku's name truly tossed around in trade speculation. Well, until now.
During a recent mailbag piece, Nate Atkins of The Indy Star fielded a question from a fan asking if the Indianapolis Colts could pursue a move for Njoku.
Atkins seems to think it would be a swell idea for the Colts, but he isn't entirely sure how realistic it would be.
"As of now, there aren't rumblings about the job security of general manager Andrew Berry or coach Kevin Stefanski," Atkins wrote. "And signing Njoku was a big part of their planning process, as tight end is the most important position in Stefanski's offense and he's also the best offensive weapon they have under contract."
Atkins adds that he doesn't see Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard being willing to part with a substantial package for Njoku, saying that it isn't Ballard's nature.
Njoku has logged 20 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown in four games this season. He made his first Pro Bowl last year, hauling in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores, but Njoku's tenure in Cleveland has largely been defined by injuries and underwhelming performance.