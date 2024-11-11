Insider Dishes Major Take on Browns RB Nick Chubb's Future
A lot of speculation has started coming up about the future of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Prior to his gruesome knee injury last season, Chubb was one of the most feared backs in the NFL. Unfortunately, it was his second serious knee injury and there is no guarantee how he will bounce back.
So far this season since returning from the injury, he has not looked like his old self.
In three games, Chubb has carried the football 42 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught two passes for six yards.
Obviously, those are not the numbers the Browns would prefer to see from Chubb. That has led some to question whether or not Cleveland could make a tough decision to move on from the star running back in the offseason if he doesn't show some signs of bouncing back down the stretch of the season.
Now, insider Tony Grossi has spoken out with some major intel about the situation and with his thoughts about what the team could and should do.
“My position is you do whatever is necessary to make right by Chubb. If that means a short-term deal on the ‘if come’ that he regains close to his prior form, you do it. In my world, Chubb would finish his career with the Browns and no other team."
Grossi's opinion would certainly fit well with what fans would like to see. Chubb is a fan favorite and has been the heart and soul of the team alongside Myles Garrett for years now.
At 28 years old, there is still hope that Chubb can get back to the way he used to play. It's still early to give up on him.
Giving him a short-term deal and the opportunity to earn more after a year could be the best route for both sides. Paying up and giving him too much would be bad business without knowing he can produce big numbers.
Needless to say, it will be a very delicate situation during the offseason. There is also the chance that the two parties may end up parting ways.
No one knows what will end up happening. The Browns moving on from Chubb seems like a very unlikely scenario, but anything could happen.
Don't be surprised if Chubb and Cleveland work out a short-term deal for 2025 to keep him in town and give him a chance to earn a bigger pay day before the 2026 season.