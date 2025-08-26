Insider Delivers Grim News for Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns have made some crucial quarterback decisions before NFL cutdown day, trading Kenny Pickett and establishing that Dillon Gabriel will be Joe Flacco's primary backup for Week 1. Shedeur Sanders will serve as the emergency third-string quarterback.
But is this really all for naught in Cleveland?
Dane Brugler of The Athletic thinks so, noting that the Browns will likely be taking a signal-caller in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft anyway.
"It is tough to get worked up about the Browns' current QB situation when we know the chances they draft a QB in the early 1st round next April is extremely high," Brugler posted on X.
The Browns' franchise quarterback may not be on their current roster
Brugler makes a pretty salient point. In the midst of all the hoopla, people tend to forget that Gabriel and Sanders were third and fifth-round draft picks, respectively. That isn't typically where you draft a player that you expect to be your franchise quarterback.
Meanwhile, the 2026 NFL Draft class is widely viewed as a quarterback haven, with Arch Manning and a handful of other top prospects set to make the jump to the professional level.
Barring some unforeseen circumstances, the Browns will not be contending for a playoff spot this year. They went 3-14 last season, and it's hard to envision Cleveland performing much better in 2025. The Browns will likely end up with a fairly high draft pick, if not the No. 1 overall selection. Unless Gabriel or Sanders surprise this fall, chances are, Cleveland will be adding another quarterback next spring.
The Browns don't seem entirely eager about either of their two rookie quarterbacks. They may be willing to give them a chance this season, but that does not mean that Cleveland views either player as a long-term solution.
We'll see how things unfold for the Browns in the coming months, but Brugler is right: we probably shouldn't concern ourselves too much with Cleveland's current situation under center.