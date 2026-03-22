Cleveland Browns Full Depth Chart Projection After Free Agency: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

The frenzy portion of free agency came and went in a hurry, with the Cleveland Browns investing significant resources in rebuilding their offensive line.

As for the rest of the roster, there’s still much to be resolved once the seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft and free agent rookies are added. One look at the Brown’s depth chart reveals a host of opportunities on both sides of the ball.

Here’s full depth chart projection after the first wave of free agency, including starters, position battles and a few names on the bubble:

Offense

Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders

Sanders looks like the frontrunner for the starting gig, but he’ll have genuine competition from Deshaun Watson. Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel looks like a forgotten man, and if Cleveland should use a mid-round pick on passer, he’ll likely be the odd man out. Prospects like Carson Beck and Drew Allar sound awfully interesting.

Running back: Quinton Judkins

Jerome Sampson will be the change of pace back, and Raheim Sanders might get some carries. Ahmani Marshall looks like a practice squad candidate, and the team could still look to add at a position where late rounders and rookie free agents frequently turn into contributors.

Wide receivers: Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Isaiah Bond

Expect the Browns to look at adding one, possibly two starters here via draft. That’s bad news for returnees Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash, who could end up on the practice squad. Gage Larvadain will have some competition in the return game from Tylan Wallace, who likely also threatens Bond for targets. Luke Floriea and Isaiah Wooden will have a hard time making this squad.

Tight End: Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin is now the featured tight end, but newcomer Jake Stoll might not be ready to fill the shoes left by David Njoku. The Browns will likely bring in another pass-catching tight end for their two-TE formations, especially if they miss out on a coveted wideout after the first round. Brenden Bates looks like a practice squad candidate, while Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn could have a hard time hanging on.

Right Tackle: Tytus Howard

Right Guard: Teven Jenkins

Center: Elgton Jenkins

Left Guard: Zion Johnson

Left Tackle: Dawand Jones

This unit's the most interesting, because the Browns could invest in two potential starters at the top of the draft, and we can’t discount Joel Bitonio coming back for his left guard spot, either. One draftee will likely be a left tackle, which could make Jones a swing backup. A new guard or center could put Teven Jenkins on the bench again, and drafting a right tackle isn’t out of the question either, moving Howard to guard or left tackle. KT Leveston, Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter should round out the unit, leaving Jeremiah Byers’, Kendrick Green’s, Kingsley Eguakun’s, Tyre Phillips’and Jack Conley’s roster spots in peril.

Defense

Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Alex Wright

Defensive tackles: Mason Graham, Maliek Collins

No surprises here among starters, with newcomers Kalia Davis and A.J. Epenesa receiving key rotational roles. Mike Hall Jr. really needs to step up inside, where he’ll share backup duties with Adin Huntington. That leaves Isaiah McGuire, Sam Kamara and Julian Okwara on the bubble.

Linebackers: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is the question mark here, because of injury. A comeback would be very well received, though. Nathaniel Watson could be a surprise contributor here, after also missing last season with injury. Winston Reid, Edefuan Ulofoshio and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold will battle it out for a spot on the practice squad.

Cornerbacks: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell

Nickelback: Myles Harden

Safeties: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman

If Cleveland doesn’t add high in the draft here -- Caleb Downs, anyone? -- then the top five positions are set. I would've loved to see Emerson win back some minutes after injury made him miss the 2025 campaign, but he remains unsigned. Dan Thomas will take over Rayshawn Jenkins’ minutes and then some, at safety. Cornerback looks crowded with Tre Avery, D’Angelo Ross and Dom Jones, but there’ll be even more faces coming soon in the form of draftees or rookie free agents; they’re on the bubble as it is. The same could be said about safeties Christopher Edmonds and Donovan McMillon.

Special Teams

Placekicker: Andre Szmyt

Punter: Corey Bojorquez

Long Snapper: Rex Sunahara

This trio could take the next step if new special teams coordinator Byron Storer can fix even the most basic issues that haunted Cleveland last year. Expect a couple of fresh legs to be added to the 90-man roster at some point, to ease the load during the summer, but these spots looked locked in. This points towards Nik Constantinou facing being cut, too.