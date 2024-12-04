Insider Makes Massive Statement About Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns will have a huge decision to make at the quarterback position during the upcoming NFL offseason.
With Deshaun Watson still locked in for two more years and being owed huge money, the Browns don't have a lot of wiggle room. However, it's clear that they cannot revert back to Watson being their starter.
Jameis Winston has come in and put up big numbers this season, but he has had issues with turnovers. That has been his Achilles heel throughout his entire NFL career.
Some want to see him back as the starter and others would like to see Cleveland pursue a long-term franchise option in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One NFL insider has revealed a massive statement about the Browns' quarterback situation moving forward.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk boldly took to social media to make a proclamation about what Cleveland needs to do at quarterback.
"The Browns are insane if they don't re-sign Jameis and make him the starter next year over Deshaun Watson."
Winston has made five starts since taking over the starting job following Watson's torn Achilles. On the season, he has completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,763 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
While he's capable of putting up big numbers, the team's loss on Monday Night Football to the Denver Broncos was a prime example of why he hasn't been given a long-term starting job before.
He ended up completing 34 of his 58 pass attempts for 497 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, he threw three interceptions with two of those picks being returned for touchdowns.
Even though he shows flashes of having a superstar caliber arm, he makes a lot of mistakes with the football as well.
Andrew Berry and the front office will have to decide if the negatives of Winston overshadow the positives, or if they think that they can win with him leading the way.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Browns choose to do. Winston could very well end up being the starter in 2025, but there are factors that could force Cleveland to look elsewhere as well.
One simple fact though, is that Winston is a far better option than Watson if the choice comes down to those two players.