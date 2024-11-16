Insider Projects Major Browns Shake Up In Bold Prediction
Things have not exactly gone according to plan for the Cleveland Browns this season.
The Browns had lofty expectations heading into 2024, particularly after winning 11 games in spite of shuffling through five differerent starting quarterbacks last year.
However, Cleveland finds itself sitting at 2-8 going into Week 11 and is more likely to land the No. 1 overall draft pick than make the playoffs.
While Deshaun Watson's horrific campaign was obviously a major sticking point for the Browns, there are other issues at play that precipitated such a disappointing season, and Zac Jackson of The Athletic things that heads may roll as a result.
In a piece where Jackson made some predictions for the rest of the way, he projected that Cleveland will undergo a major front office shake up during the offseason.
"Considering the failures of the Deshaun Watson trade, the offensive line carousel in 2024, the contract uncertainty across the offense and the number of draft misses, I can’t imagine team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam viewing this massive failure as acceptable," Jackson wrote. "A lot can happen in the next two months, but if the most expensive roster in NFL history produces three or four wins, it’s hard to see the Haslams allowing this front-office group — led by general manager Andrew Berry — to continue to make crucial decisions."
It's hard to argue with Jackson's assessment.
The Browns were supposed to be a playoff team this season. Heck, at the very least, they were not supposed to be one of the worst clubs in football.
But we have seen the product on the field, and it isn't good.
You really do have to wonder if Berry's job may be in danger with the offseason quickly approaching.