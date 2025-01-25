Insider Reveals Browns' Front-Runner At QB
The Cleveland Browns are expected to find a new starting quarterback during the upcoming NFL offseason. Deshaun Watson won't be the starter, especially after suffering another Achilles rupture during his recovery from the first one.
Quite a few different options have been named for the Browns.
They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could be their new franchise quarterback. Also, quite a few free agent options have been listed as potential targets.
With that being said, a Cleveland insider has revealed who he thinks the front-runner is to be the guy for the Browns.
Tony Grossi made his thoughts on the situation crystal clear during a segment on "ESPN Cleveland." He believes that Kirk Cousins is the most likely quarterback to be signed in free agency.
“I think that’s better than 50-50. So, I’m gonna say 65 percent. I think that’s the front-runner for the veteran quarterback," Grossi said.
Cousins would likely be an upgrade over Watson, but he is coming off of a rough season with the Atlanta Falcons that saw him end up being benched in favor of rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season with the Falcons, Cousins completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.
Obviously, those interception numbers are concerning. His lack of mobility was also concerning after returning from a torn Achilles the season before.
Bringing Cousins onboard could improve the Cleveland offense, but that would be far from a guarantee.
In an ideal world, the Browns would be able to land a veteran like Cousins but also land their quarterback of the future in the draft. They need to have a long-term plan in place.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors as the offseason draws closer and gets underway. Cousins may not be the most popular potential target, but he is one of the most likely options for Cleveland.