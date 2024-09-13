Insider Reveals Major Update About Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back from a brutal season-opening loss in their Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ahead of the key matchup, the Browns received an injury scare. Myles Garrett was forced to miss practice on Thursday due to a foot issue. Instantly, a slight feeling of panic was sensed among the Cleveland fan base.
Despite the brief scare, an NFL insider has come out and provided a major update on the Browns' star.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has reported that there is nothing concerning about Garrett's foot issue. It sounds like he'll be good to go with no limitations this week.
“Nothing serious for Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who did not practice because of a foot injury. Doesn’t seem concerning.”
That is very good news. Cleveland cannot afford to lose Garrett for any amount of time.
During the first game of the year, Garrett was only one of the bright spots for the team. He recorded two tackles to go along with a sack and a forced fumble.
Garrett is one of the most feared defensive players in the entire NFL. He has shown no signs of slowing down, including in the Week 1 loss.
If the Browns are going to live up to their goals of making the playoffs and competing for the AFC North division title, they'll need some luck on the health front. This is great news and gives fans a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.
All of that being said, it sure sounds like Garrett will be primed and ready to get after Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.