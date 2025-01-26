Insider Reveals Shocking Opinion on Browns, Shedeur Sanders
Since the end of the regular season and the Cleveland Browns officially getting the No. 2 overall pick, a ton of rumors have surrounded them and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
With the Browns badly needing a new quarterback and Sanders being a potential option, the two have been projected quite often to join forces. However, that might not end up being the case.
Sanders has the talent to be a very special NFL quarterback. However, there are also concerns about him being a potential bust. There is also a chance that Sanders would rather not play in Cleveland.
That being said, one Browns' insider has revealed a shocking opinion on the matter.
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi took to X to share his thoughts on Sanders. He doesn't think that the team is interested in Deion Sanders' son.
"If the Browns don’t have their HC & OC at Shrine Bowl it tells me they are not that interested in Shedeur Sanders," Grossi wrote. "Yes, they will meet at Combine. But if you’re really interested, you take advantage of EVERY oppy to interact with him."
Grossi makes a very good point. This could be a sign that Cleveland has no interest in drafting Sanders.
While Grossi could be onto something, there is also a chance that the Browns plan to have meetings with Sanders later on. Nothing can be known for sure at this point in the draft process.
It is going to be very interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing this offseason. At the quarterback position, there are a few different avenues for them to bring in a new starter.
Obviously, the NFL Draft is the first option that comes to mind. But, there are plenty of options who will be available in free agency and the Browns could also consider trading for a quarterback.
Only time will tell, but this is something to monitor closely. Cleveland may have tipped its hand about its position on Sanders. They may very well already know that they're not going to draft him.
Expect to hear a lot more about Sanders and the Browns ahead of the NFL Draft. Bringing him onboard would be exciting, but it would be taking a gamble on a player who may very well not want to play in Cleveland.