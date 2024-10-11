Insider Weighs in on Browns' Amari Cooper Rumors
The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned in a ton of trade speculation over the last couple of weeks. After their losing has continued to holding a 1-4 record entering Week 6, the trade chatter has gotten even louder.
Amari Cooper is at the center of most of the trade rumblings. It seems very likely that the team will end up placing him on the trade block if they don't start winning football games soon.
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team recent weighed in on the subject. He reported that the team will "strongly consider" trading Cooper if their losing ways continue. Also, other players could start getting shopped as well.
"The Browns will strongly consider trading Amari Cooper and others if the losing continues."
Clearly, things could get very ugly in Cleveland if the team doesn't turn things around starting this week. They are heading into a tough matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Looking at the Browns' roster, there are plenty of talented players that could get moved.
Outside of Cooper, there are names like Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Juan Thornhill, Elijah Moore, Jerome Ford, and more that could be made available.
Cooper would fetch a big return on the open market for Cleveland. They could conceivably get a third-round pick or maybe more depending on how the bidding war goes.
Moving on from him would make sense for the Browns. He is 30 years old and would not be interested in going through a rebuild. That is exactly the direction that Cleveland could look to go if they continue struggling.
Needless to say, players need to start playing with some level of desperation. Many of them could be playing for their jobs.
Hopefully, that desperation and drive to win will be seen this week. Playing the Eagles in Philadelphia is never an easy task. If they drop to 1-5, things will get very interesting.
All of that being said, the Browns are obviously going to be a team to monitor closely. It's very possible that they could become a full-fledged seller ahead of the trade deadline.