Insiders Drop Major Intel on Browns' Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to enter an offseason what will be centered around one massive question: what will they do under center?
Right now, the Browns own the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so many feel that Cleveland should simply select the best quarterback available (probably Miami's Cam Ward) at that spot.
But it may be a bit more complicated than that for the Browns.
Deshaun Watson is still under contract through 2026, and even with Cleveland's recent adjustment to his deal, it would still cost the Browns $119 million in dead salary cap if they cut him after June 1.
While some feel Cleveland should just part ways with Watson regardless of the financial implications, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi have revealed that the embattled signal-caller will probably be back with the team at least through next season.
"The working theory leaguewide is the Browns keep Watson for one more year and foster competition with another veteran and/or draft pick, tightening the walls around Watson and forcing him to win the job," Fowler and Oyefusi wrote. "Team sources consider such a scenario -- Watson battling it out with another vet for QB1 status in camp -- possible."
There is even some sentiment around the NFL that Watson could still potentially be a starting-caliber quarterback in the right situation.
"If he's right mentally, then he should be able to win a quarterback competition in two days with his athleticism and arm," an NFL coordinator said of Watson.
It's certainly going to be an uphill battle for Watson, who tore his Achilles on Oct. 20 and was struggling mightily up until that point.
In seven starts this season, the 29-year-old threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.
Since joining the Browns in 2022, Watson has played in just 19 games due to injuries and a suspension, totaling 19 touchdowns and 12 picks throughout that span.