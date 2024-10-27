Insiders Share New Trade Intel About Browns Star Pass-Rusher
Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a lot of rumors and ideas floated around about trades the Cleveland Browns could look to make before the NFL trade deadline on November 5th.
Za'Darius Smith is a name that has come up quite often in those trade rumors.
Following a 1-6 start to the season, the trade of star wide receiver Amari Cooper, and Deshaun Watson going down for the season with a torn Achilles, it seems likely that the Browns will end up making more moves. Smith could very well be one of them.
With that in mind, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero did a rumor roundup together on NFL.com. They talked about Smith's potential status in that roundup.
"With a lack of pass-rush options, Smith is among the top players available. If Cleveland, currently 1-6, continues to struggle, he becomes more of an option. Several teams have inquired about the veteran."
Smith certainly seems likely to be moved ahead of the deadline. Cleveland is not going to be a serious contender this season and Smith isn't a long-term piece for the team.
At 32 years old, moving Smith while his value is high and getting a draft pick would be good business. The Browns will need as many picks to bring in as much young talent as they can to help turn things around.
So far this season in seven games, Smith has racked up 18 tackles and four sacks. He's still more than capable of being a dangerous pass-rusher for a contender.
Which teams could end up being potential landing spots for Smith? There has been a lot of speculation that the Detroit Lions could end up landing Smith. They have a major need for pass-rushing help after Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg.
Another team to keep a close eye on could be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They're looking to make a push in the NFC South and adding another pass-rusher would help fill a need there.
No matter where he ends up, fans should expect to see Smith end up getting dealt before the deadline. While it's disappointing, the Browns will be heading towards somewhat of a rebuild. They'll need as much draft capital as they can get, either to pick players with or use to move around and get better talent.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Cleveland don't be surprised if we see some more trades in the near future, especially if the Browns lose again this week.